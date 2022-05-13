Aussie Lee has 3-shot early lead after 36 at Founders Cup

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — Minjee Lee flirted with posting the best round of the year on the LPGA Tour before settling for a 9-under 63 and a three-shot lead halfway through the second round in the $3 million Cognizant Founders Cup on Friday. Lee, who has six career wins, was 10 under par after a birdie at No. 15 on the Upper Montclair Country Club. However, the Australian bogeyed the 16th and parred in to finish at 14-under 130. First-round leader Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden and Lexi Thompson shared second. Sagstrom had a 70 and Thompson had a second-round 66 to finish at 11 under.