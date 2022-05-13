Former champion Amir Khan announces retirement from boxing

LONDON (AP) — Former unified light-welterweight world champion Amir Khan has retired from boxing after a career that also included a silver medal at the 2004 Athens Olympics. The 35-year-old Khan said on social media that “It’s time to hang up my gloves.” One of the best British boxers of his era Khan retires with a record of 34-6. He won the silver medal in Greece at age 17. Khan was the unified light-welterweight champion from 2009-12 and later fought — and lost to — big names like Canelo Alvarez, Danny Garcia and Terence Crawford in the United States.