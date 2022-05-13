Fun and tension during Austin FC’s second season

By JIM VERTUNO

AP Sports Writer

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The view from near the top certainly looks much better for Austin FC. After finishing their 2021 debut near the bottom of Major League Soccer’s Western Conference standings, the second go-round has been quite a turnaround. Austin is sitting in second place in the standings and second in the league in scoring behind forward Sebastian Driussi. But there are critical days ahead with a key two-game road swing and fan tension back home after the return of suspended forward Cecilio Dominguez.