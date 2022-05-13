Indianapolis signs 4 draft picks, add 22 undrafted rookies

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have signed four players they selected in this year’s draft and have added 22 undrafted rookies to their roster. Indy signed the last four of its eight draft picks: defensive tackle Eric Johnson II, tight end Drew Ogletree, defensive tackle Curtis Brooks and defensive back Rodney Thomas II. Former Notre Dame and Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan was the best known of the undrafted rookies. Indy is holding its rookie minicamp this weekend.