Minjee Lee takes 3-shot lead in LPGA Tour’s Founders Cup

By TOM CANAVAN

AP Sports Writer

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — The only only thing missing from Minjee Lee’s resume this year is a victory and the best scorer on the LPGA Tour took a big step toward that in the second round of the Cognizant Founders Cup. Lee flirted with the best round on tour this season before settling for a 9-under 63 and a three-shot lead Friday at the halfway point of the event on that honors the 13 founding members of the women’s tour. The Australian had a 14-under 130 total at Upper Montclair Country Club. First-round leader Madelene Sagstrom, Lexi Thompson and Ally Ewing shared second after the round played under a cloudy sky with sporadic light rain. Sagstrom had a 70, while Thompson and Ewing shot 66.