Ogunbowale, Gray help Wings rally past Mystics, 94-86

WASHINGTON (AP) — Arike Ogunbowale scored 27 points, Allisha Gray had 21 and the Dallas Wings overcame a 15-point second-quarter deficit to beat the Washington Mystics 94-86 on Friday night. Ogunbowale took over after Dallas (1-1) fell behind 38-23 with 3:34 remaining in the second quarter. She hit three straight 3-pointers in a minute second span, scoring 14 of her 18 points in the quarter from there to pull the Wings to 44-41 at halftime. Gray tied it with a 3-pointer 20 seconds into the third period, accounting for 12 points to help the Wings take a 66-55 lead into the fourth. The Mystics (3-1) got no closer than six points in the final quarter. Elena Delle Donne led Washington with 20 points.