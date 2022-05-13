Panthers find their mojo to beat Capitals, reach 2nd round

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Florida Panthers found what made them the NHL’s best regular-season team just in time to win the franchise’s first playoff series in 26 years. The Presidents’ Trophy winners erased a deficit in each of their final three victories against the Washington Capitals to move on to the second round. It was a familiar recipe for a team that led the league with 29 comeback victories during the season. Carter Verhaeghe was at the forefront of that success with two overtime goals and a team-high 12 points. The Panthers will next face the Tampa Bay Lightning or Toronto Maple Leafs.