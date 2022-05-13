Paul Sewald, cut by Mets, wins for M’s in Citi Field return

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Paul Sewald got a key strikeout and won in his Citi Field return, Ty France hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning for yet another key hit, and the Seattle Mariners beat the New York Mets 2-1 in their first game at Citi Field. Sewald, who pitched for the Mets from 2017-20, relieved Marco Gonzalez with runners at second and third and struck out Starling Marte to escape a seventh-inning jam and keep the score tied. He is 12-4 for the Mariners after going 1-14 for the Mets.