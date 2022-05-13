PGA back at Southern Hills as Mickelson skips title defense

By DOUG FERGUSON

AP Golf Writer

Another major championship, another dose of anticipation. At the Masters the question was whether Tiger Woods could play after his car crash. For the PGA Championship, it was whether defending champion Phil Mickelson will be at Southern Hills. Mickelson won’t even make it to the first tee. He decided to withdraw and extend his hiatus from golf. He last played three months ago before his explosive comments about his involvement in a Saudi-funded rival league and criticism of the PGA Tour. Meanwhile, Scottie Scheffler is going for another major and Jordan Spieth tries for the career Grand Slam.