Swiatek asserts No. 1 status with win over Andreescu in Rome

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Top-ranked Iga Swiatek reached the Italian Open semifinals and extended her winning streak to 26 matches by beating 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu 7-6 (2), 6-0. Swiatek produced 27 winners to Andreescu’s 12 and converted all six of her break points. Swiatek’s semifinal opponent will be third-seeded Aryna Sabalenka. Stefanos Tsitsipas served 10 aces to defeat 20-year-old Jannik Sinner 7-6 (5), 6-2 at the Foro Italico. Tsitsipas will face Alexander Zverev after the 2017 champion beat Cristian Garin 7-5, 6-2. Top-ranked Novak Djokovic was playing Felix Auger-Aliassime later.