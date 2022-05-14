Ben Yedder scores 3 as Monaco moves into 2nd above Marseille

By JEROME PUGMIRE

AP Sports Writer

PARIS (AP) — Wissam Ben Yedder’s rapid hat trick helped Monaco rally from 2-0 down to beat Brest 4-2 for a ninth straight French league win. Monaco moved above Marseille into second place and the automatic Champions League place. With one round remaining, Monaco and Marseille are level on points. Monaco has a better goal difference than Marseille, which was soundly beaten at Rennes 2-0. That pushed Rennes into fourth spot and automatic entry into the Europa League. French champion Paris Saint-Germain won at Montpellier 4-0 with Lionel Messi scoring twice. At the bottom, Bordeaux is almost relegated and Metz has a chance to stay up.