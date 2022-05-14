Catching on: Mazeika’s home run lifts Mets over Mariners 5-4

By MIKE FITZPATRICK

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Patrick Mazeika hit a tiebreaking homer leading off the seventh inning in his first major league game this season, and the New York Mets took advantage of some sloppy Seattle defense to beat the Mariners 5-4. Starling Marte tripled, doubled, singled and scored three times for the Mets, who squandered a 4-0 lead when Jesse Winker tied it with a three-run homer off Chasen Shreve in the top of the seventh. Mazeika, batting ninth, laced the first pitch from reliever Andrés Muñoz inside the right-field foul pole for his second career home run. New York’s third-string catcher was called up from the minors Friday when top backstop James McCann went on the injured list.