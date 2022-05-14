CFL, CFL Players’ Association break off CBA negotiations

TORONTO (AP) — The Canadian Football League and the CFL Players’ Association broke off negotiations on a collective bargaining agreement Saturday, hours before before the previous deal expired. The move came after the two sides met for roughly 16 hours into the night Friday, then returned to the bargaining table Saturday morning. Training camps are scheduled to open Sunday, but the union directed players from seven of of the nine teams to participate in a work stoppage beginning at 12:01 a.m. EDT on Sunday. Edmonton and Calgary players will report to camp but will join the work stoppage once provincial labor laws allow. And while the union said Montreal players won’t report, there’s confusion regarding whether Quebec labor laws would put them in a legal strike position.