De Gendt wins Giro 8th stage, López keeps overall lead

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Belgian cyclist Thomas De Gendt won the eighth stage of the Giro d’Italia on Saturday and Juan Pedro López kept hold of the pink jersey. De Gendt was helped by Lotto–Soudal teammate Harm Vanhoucke and edged out Davide Gabburo and Jorge Arcas in the sprint to the line at the end of an undulating 153-kilometer route that started and finished in the seaside city of Naples. López stayed 38 seconds ahead of Lennard Kämna overall and 58 seconds ahead of Rein Taaramäe. Sunday’s ninth stage is one of the toughest in this year’s race. The 191-kilometer route from Isernia finishes atop the fearsome Blockhaus.