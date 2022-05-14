Djokovic back in a big final at Italian Open, vs. Tsitsipas

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — This is just what Novak Djokovic needed a week before the French Open. The top-ranked Serb beat Casper Ruud 6-4, 6-3 at the Italian Open to reach his biggest final of the year. Djokovic will attempt to extend his five-match winning streak over Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday’s final. Tsitsipas reached his first Rome final by rallying past Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek routed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-1 for her 27th straight win and will face another player on a hot streak in the women’s final. Ons Jabeur beat Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 for her 11th consecutive victory.