Domi, Raanta help Hurricanes close out Bruins 3-2 in Game 7

By AARON BEARD

AP Sports Writer

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Max Domi scored twice in the second period while Antti Raanta had 27 saves to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 3-2 to win the deciding Game 7 of their first-round playoff series. Teuvo Teravainen also scored for the Hurricanes, Carolina advanced to the second round to face the winner of Sunday’s Game 7 between the New York Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. Jake DeBrusk scored a second-period goal for the Bruins, while David Pastrnak had one with 21.7 seconds left with Boston having pulled Jeremy Swayman for the extra attacker. Swayman had 28 saves for Boston.