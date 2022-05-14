Falcons QB Ridder early to rise — and lead — at rookie camp

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — Desmond Ridder is making an impact with his leadership at the Atlanta Falcons rookie minicamp. That starts with the quarterback from Cincinnati being the first one up in his apartment he is sharing with three other rookies. Ridder, a third-round pick, has made an impact in minicamp by quickly learning the playbook. He also has impressed by demonstrating his leadership in practice. Ridder will compete with Marcus Mariota, who is the favorite to start for the Falcons this season. Ridder, the second quarterback selected in last month’s NFL draft, will have an opportunity to show he could be the team’s long-term starter.