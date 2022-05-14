Giants sign 6 draft picks, including two 1st-rounders

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants have signed six of their 11 draft picks, including first-round selections, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux of Oregon and tackle Evan Neal of Alabama. The Giants announced the signings on Saturday after holding a rookie minicamp at their facility. All the draft picks attended the minicamp. The team also signed their three fifth-round selections – linebacker Micah McFadden of Indiana, defensive tackle D.J. Davidson of Arizona State and guard Marcus McKethan of North Carolina – plus sixth-round choice Darrian Beavers, a linebacker from Cincinnati.