Klopp says Salah is OK after coming off in FA Cup final win

LONDON (AP) — Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah went off injured during the FA Cup final against Chelsea but he is set to be fit for the rest of the season. The Egyptian received treatment on his right knee before he was able to walk off unaided. Salah was replaced in the 33rd minute by Diogo Jota before Liverpool went on to beat Chelsea 6-5 on penalties. There were also concerns when Virgil Van Dijk was brought off at the end of regulation time but manager Jürgen Klopp has no worries about the fitness of the center back or Salah.