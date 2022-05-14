Skip to Content
Magno, Castellanos spur NYCFC to 2-0 victory over Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Talles Magno found the net early and Valentín Castellanos added a second-half goal to power New York City FC to a 2-0 victory over the Columbus Crew in MLS play. Magno took a pass from Santi Rodriguez and drilled a shot through traffic inside the far post to give NYCFC (5-3-2) a 1-0 lead in the 9th minute. Castellanos gave NYCFC some breathing room with a goal in the 59th minute. Castellanos’ sixth goal of the season leaves him one off the pace for the Golden Boot.

