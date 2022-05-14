Pineda exits after being hit by liner, Tigers blank O’s 3-0

By DAVE HOGG

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — Tigers starter Michael Pineda exited early after being hit in the hand by a line drive and the Detroit bullpen did the rest, teaming on a four-hitter to beat the Baltimore Orioles 3-0. Eric Haase and Willi Castro homered for the Tigers, who clinched their first series win at home this season. The Detroit defense also contributed, turning four double plays. Pineda retired all four hitters he faced, but the righty had to leave after Ramon Urias’ liner hit him in the pitching hand in the second inning. Wily Peralta replaced him, with the game delayed to give him time to warm up. Peralta set down eight batters and four more relievers finished. Gregory Soto pitched the ninth for his fifth save.