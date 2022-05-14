Red Bulls earn 1-1 draw with Union, stay unbeaten on road

CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — Lucas Lima Linhares scored the equalizer in the 66th minute and the New York Red Bulls remained unbeaten on the road, earning a 1-1 draw with the Philadelphia Union. The tie jammed up the standings in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia (5-1-5) dropped into a three-way tie with Montreal and Orlando atop the standings. New York (5-2-4), which improved to 7-0-1 away from home this season across all competitions, and Cincinnati trail by one point. Daniel Gazdag scored his sixth goal of the season on a give-and-go with Sergio Santos to stake the Union to a 1-0 lead in the 47th minute.