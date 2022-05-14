Swiatek’s 27-win streak best on tour since Serena’s in 2015

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Not since Serena Williams seven years ago has another woman had such a hot streak. Top-ranked Iga Swiatek routed Aryna Sabalenka 6-2, 6-1 to extend her winning streak to 27 matches and reach the Italian Open final. Williams won the same number of consecutive matches over 2014 and 2015. The hard-hitting Sabalenka took a medical timeout late in the second set and had her back treated. Swiatek will face either Ons Jabeur in Sunday’s final. Jabeur beat Daria Kasatkina 6-4, 1-6, 7-5 to extend her winning streak to 11 matches. Stefanos Tsitsipas reached his first Rome final by rallying past Alexander Zverev 4-6, 6-3, 6-3. Tsitsipas’ opponent in the final will be either top-ranked Novak Djokovic or Casper Ruud.