“We’re coming” young Grizzlies promise after semifinal loss

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The NBA’s youngest team to reach a conference semifinal in the past 25 years has wasted little time turning disappointment into motivation. Yes, the Memphis Grizzlies soaked in every lesson to help chase their first NBA championship. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins says this will motivate the Grizzlies moving forward and make them better. The Grizzlies won their first playoff series in seven years before falling in six games in the Western semifinals to Golden State. Every point this season was scored by a player under 30. The Grizzlies have two first-round draft picks to build further around All-Star Ja Morant.