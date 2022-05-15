Chelsea’s women complete domestic double by winning FA Cup

LONDON (AP) — Sam Kerr scored her second Women’s FA Cup final goal in extra time to complete Chelsea’s domestic double with a 3-2 victory over Manchester City. The Australia forward struck from outside of the penalty area in the 99th minute in front of a record attendance of 49,094 for the competition at Wembley Stadium. The success for Emma Hayes’ side came a week after winning a third consecutive Women’s Super League title. Kerr also scored the opener that was canceled out by Lauren Hemp. Erin Cuthbert regained the lead but Hayley Raso leveled to send the game into extra time.