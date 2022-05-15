Djokovic shows he’s back in top form with Italian Open title

By ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writer

ROME (AP) — Novak Djokovic raised his first trophy of the year at the Italian Open and showed that he’s back in top form exactly a week before the French Open starts. The top-ranked Djokovic beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-0, 7-6 (5) for his sixth Rome title after missing a large portion of the season because he wasn’t vaccinated against the coronavirus. Djokovic hadn’t won a tournament since raising the Paris Masters trophy in November. Iga Swiatek defended the women’s title by overwhelming Ons Jabeur 6-2, 6-2 to extend her winning streak to 28 matches.