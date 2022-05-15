Final round of LPGA Founders Cup delayed an hour by fog

CLIFTON, N.J. (AP) — The start of the final round of the Cognizant Founders Cup has been delayed by an hour by fog. Playing off both the front and back nines, the first groups at the $3 million LPGA Tour event at the Upper Montclair Country Club in New Jersey teed off at 8:22 a.m. Minjee Lee of Australia entered the final 18 holes holding a one-shot lead over Madelene Sagstrom of Sweden. Lexi Thompson was in the final threesome, three shots off the lead. Lee was at 17-under par. The event honors the 13 founding members of the LPGA Tour.