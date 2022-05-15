Rangers-Canes, Battle of Alberta up next in NHL playoffs

By STEPHEN WHYNO

AP Hockey Writer

The New York Rangers will play the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round of the NHL playoffs. The league also will get the Battle of Alberta for the first time in 31 years with the Calgary Flames facing the Edmonton Oilers. The Rangers and Hurricanes last played in the postseason during the expanded 24-team bubble playoffs in 2020. Connor McDavid was almost six years away from being born during the last Calgary-Edmonton series. The other East series is a Sunshine State rematch between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Florida Panthers. And the Western Conference top-seeded Colorado Avalanche are facing off against the St. Louis Blues.