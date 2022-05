By ALAN SAUNDERS

Associated Press

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene has been pulled from the game with a no-hitter in progress with one out in the eighth inning against Pittsburgh. Greene was taken out after a pair of one-out walks in the eighth boosted his pitch count to 118. Art Warren relieved Greene and gave up a walk and an RBI grounder that put the Pirates ahead 1-0 at PNC Park.