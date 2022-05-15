Wolfsburg seeking new coach after parting ways with Kohfeldt

WOLFSBURG, Germany (AP) — Wolfsburg is looking for a new coach after its mediocre Bundesliga season. The Volkswagen-backed club says that it has mutually agreed with Florian Kohfeldt to part ways after his seven-month stint in charge of the team. Wolfsburg finished 12th in the 18-team division. It began the season full of optimism after qualifying for the Champions League last year under Austrian coach Oliver Glasner. But ultimately it ended up fighting for survival. Kohfeldt took over from the fired Mark Van Bommel in October.