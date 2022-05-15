Wolves out of European contention after 1-1 draw vs Norwich

WOLVERHAMPTON, England (AP) — Wolverhampton’s fading hopes of qualifying for European competition next season were snuffed out in a tepid 1-1 draw against already-relegated Norwich in the Premier League. The draw caps an unremarkable run of results for Wolves with just two points from the last six league games. Wolves remain in eighth place in the table, an unassailable five points behind West Ham with one game remaining. Norwich stays rooted to the bottom, one point behind Watford. Teemu Pukki opened the scoring for Norwich in the 37th minute. Rayan Ait-Nouri equalized 10 minutes after the restart.