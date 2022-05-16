AP source: Packers CB Alexander agrees to contract extension

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

A person familiar with the situation says Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has agreed to terms on a four-year, $84 million contract extension with a $30 million signing bonus. The person spoke on the condition of anonymity because the extension hasn’t been announced. ESPN first reported the deal. The 25-year-old Alexander was a second-team selection in All-Pro voting in 2020 but played just four regular-season games last year due to a shoulder injury. Alexander returned for the Packers’ playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers. He led the Packers in passes defensed each of his first three seasons.