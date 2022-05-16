Fotopolous’ push helps get Bohon to Florida as soccer coach

By MARK LONG

AP Sports Writer

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida hired Samantha Bohon as its women’s soccer coach and tasked her with revitalizing a stumbling program that used to be the one to beat in the Southeastern Conference. Bohon replaces Tony Amato, who was fired last month amid complaints he made comments about his players’ eating habits, body shapes and weights. Amato lasted 11 months after signing a six-year contract to replace beloved program architect Becky Burleigh. Bohon is a 45-year-old mother of three boys whose maiden name was Samantha Baggett. She takes over in Gainesville after 15 years at Embry-Riddle University in nearby Daytona Beach.