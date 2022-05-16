Houston RHP Odorizzi stretchered off in Boston, to get MRI

BOSTON (AP) — Houston Astros right-hander Jake Odorizzi collapsed with a leg injury running to cover first base in the fifth inning Monday night against the Boston Red Sox and was taken off the Fenway Park field on a stretcher. The team said he had “left lower leg discomfort,” and manager Dusty Baker said Odorizzi would get an MRI. The pitcher was on crutches, in a boot and in good spirits after the game, Baker said. Odorizzi, who entered the game with a 15 2/3 inning shutout streak, appeared to twist his left leg awkwardly on the delivery to Kiké Hernandez.