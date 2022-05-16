Monfils withdraws from French Open with heel injury

PARIS (AP) — Gael Monfils says he has withdrawn from the French Open because of an injury to his right heel that will require surgery. Monfils is France’s highest-ranked player at No. 22. He says he has been hampered by the lesion since the Monte Carlo Masters in April and can’t move properly on court. He says he has also withdrawn from this week’s Lyon Open. Monfils reached the semifinals at the French Open in 2008 and made it to the quarterfinals on three other occasions. The French Open starts on Sunday.