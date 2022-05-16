‘Wagatha Christie’ offers her side in whodunnit libel case

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — The woman known to British tabloid readers as Wagatha Christie has testified about the sleuthing techniques that led to her nickname. The celebrity said she posted fake news about herself on social media as a ruse to discover who was leaking stories about her family to the press. The testimony from Coleen Rooney, wife of English soccer hero Wayne Rooney, came Monday in the fifth day of a libel trial at the High Court in London. The libel case pits Colleen Rooney against Rebekah Vardy, the wife of another soccer star. With the wives and girlfriends of top soccer players known here as WAGs for short, Rooney became known as Wagatha Christie — a tabloid homage to the detective novelist Agatha Christie.