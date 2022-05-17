AP source: Ham, Atkinson get second interviews with Hornets

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — According to a person familiar with the situation, the Charlotte Hornets have scheduled second interviews with Milwaukee Bucks assistant coach Darvin Ham and Golden State Warriors assistant coach Kenny Atkinson this week for their head coaching vacancy. The team is also scheduled to interview former Portland Trail Blazers coach Terry Stotts this week. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because the team has not released a list of potential coaching candidates. The Hornets fired James Borrego as coach after going 43-39 this season and finishing in 10th place in the Eastern Conference.