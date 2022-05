TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Austria has pulled off a major upset at the ice hockey world championship by stunning the Czech Republic 2-1 after prevailing in a penalty shootout. It was Austria’s first victory over the Czechs at a major tournament. Austria’s Peter Schneider was the only player to convert his penalty in the shootout. In another Group B game, Anton Bengtsson had two goals and an assist as Sweden routed Britain 6-0.