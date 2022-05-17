Canada prime minister critical of Iran match in Vancouver

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland (AP) — Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says next month’s soccer exhibition between his nation and Iran is ill-advised. Preparing for its first World Cup since 1986, Canada hosts Iran on June 5 at B.C. Place Stadium in Vancouver, British Columbia. Trudeau says “this was a choice by Soccer Canada” and “I think it wasn’t a very good idea to invite the Iranian soccer team here to Canada. But that’s something that the organizers are going to have to explain.” Canada opens the World Cup Group F against second-ranked Belgium on Nov. 23,