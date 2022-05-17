Cards’ O’Neill has winning hit, twinbill-record 6 Ks vs Mets

By JAKE SEINER

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Tyler O’Neill redeemed himself after setting a Cardinals record for a doubleheader with six strikeouts, beating out a tiebreaking infield single in the ninth inning as St. Louis beat the New York Mets 4-3 to split their twinbill. After New York tied it in the eighth, St. Louis drew two walks against Joely Rodríguez in the ninth. Pinch-hitter Nolan Arenado struck out against ex-Rockies teammate Adam Ottavino for the second out. O’Neill then hit a weak roller off Ottavino. Sure-handed third baseman Eduardo Escobar charged hard but double clutched at the ball, allowing the speedy O’Neill to reach first while Brendan Donovan scored from third.