Liverpool beats Southampton 2-1, title race goes to the wire

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Liverpool took the Premier League title race with Manchester City to the final round of the season after coming from behind again to beat Southampton 2-1. Joel Matip completed Liverpool’s latest comeback by unwittingly heading home the winning goal in the 67th minute to leave Jurgen Klopp’s team a point behind City with one game left for each team. That’s on Sunday when Liverpool hosts Wolverhampton at the same time as City is at home to a Aston Villa team managed by Liverpool great Steven Gerrard. City remains the favorite but Liverpool has done its part by taking the defending champions to the wire.