Major time again as PGA Championship goes to Southern Hills

By The Associated Press

The strongest field of the four majors meets for the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. It’s the fifth time the Tulsa, Oklahoma, course is hosting the PGA. That’s the most of any course. Phil Mickelson is the defending champion but Lefty won’t be playing this year. It’s only the third time in the last 75 years the PGA champion did not return to defend. Tiger Woods is expected to play. He is the defending champion at Southern Hills. That’s where Woods won his fourth PGA title in 2007. For Jordan Spieth, it’s another chance at winning to complete the career Grand Slam.