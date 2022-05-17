Ohio principals reject endorsement deals for prep athletes

By MARK GILLISPIE

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — High school principals in Ohio have overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to allow prep athletes to sign deals cashing in on their name, likeness and image. The Ohio High School Athletic Association said Tuesday principals voted 538-254 over a 16-day period ending Monday to not allow such deals. Prep athletes in seven states can sign marketing agreements following an NCAA decision last July to allow college athletes to monetize their name, image and likeness. Ohio high school students would lose their athletic eligibility were they to sign a deal. OHSAA spokesperson Tim Stried previously said his organization and school administrators were opposed to high school NIL.