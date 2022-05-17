Packers defense ready to deal with heightened expectations

By STEVE MEGARGEE

AP Sports Writer

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers may rely on a different formula than usual as they chase their fourth consecutive NFC North title and first Super Bowl berth in more than a decade, The trade of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams could force the Packers to lean more on a defense that returned most of its top playmakers and added two first-round draft picks. That defense aims to take some of the pressure off reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and help him earn his second Super Bowl berth.