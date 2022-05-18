Chargers sign defensive lineman Morgan Fox

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers continued the offseason rebuild of their defense by signing defensive lineman Morgan Fox on Wednesday.

Fox will be entering his seventh year in the league. He spent his first five seasons with the Rams (2016-20) before going to the Carolina Panthers last year.

Fox’s most productive season was in 2020, when Chargers coach Brandon Staley was the Rams’ defensive coordinator. Fox had a career-high six sacks and nine quarterback hits.

He has 103 tackles (66 solo), 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and four recoveries during his career.

Fox is the third member of the Rams’ 2020 defense to join the Chargers this offseason. He joins defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day and linebacker Troy Reeder. Tight end Gerald Everett also signed with the Bolts.

The Chargers were 23rd in total defense last season and missed the playoffs for the third straight season. They have upgraded their defense by adding cornerback J.C. Jackson and defensive tackle Austin Johnson along with acquiring edge rusher Khalil Mack from Chicago.

