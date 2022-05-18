Clashes break out before Europea League final in Seville

By TALES AZZONI

AP Sports Writer

SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Eintracht Frankfurt and Rangers fans have clashed on the streets of Sevilla a few hours before the Europa League final. Several hundred Frankfurt fans were seen attacking a few dozen Rangers supporters outside a bar on the streets of the southern Spanish city hosting the final of the second-tier European competition. The fans threw chairs and tables at each other and a couple of Rangers fans were seen collapsing after being beaten.