Francona back managing Guardians following COVID-19 outbreak

By TOM WITHERS
AP Sports Writer

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona has cleared health and safety protocols and returned to the team after missing four games with COVID-19. Francona will be back for Wednesday’s game against Cincinnati along with bench coach DeMarlo Hale. They both tested positive with coronavirus last week while the Guardians were in Chicago and returned to Ohio by bus as the team continued its trip to Minnesota. Hitting analyst Justin Toole is also back with the Guardians, who have dealt with two separate outbreaks in recent weeks. First baseman Josh Naylor is the only Guardians player currently sidelined with the virus.

