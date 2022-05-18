Giants sign 4 defensive players, release 4 others

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — The New York Giants added four defensive players to their roster, including three who have previously worked with members of the coaching staff. The Giants announced the signings of defensive end Jalyn Holmes, safety Henry Black, and cornerbacks Maurice Canady and Khalil Dorsey. Canady and Dorsey previously played for defensive coordinator Wink Martindale in Baltimore. Holmes was with defensive line coach Andre Patterson in Minnesota. In corresponding moves, the Giants terminated the contract of linebacker Trent Harris, and waived quarterback Brian Lewerke and defensive end Raymond Johnson III. Defensive back Jordan Mosley was waived-injured.