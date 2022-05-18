Pivetta tosses 2-hitter to lead Red Sox past Astros 5-1

By KYLE HIGHTOWER

AP Sports Writer

BOSTON (AP) — Nick Pivetta pitched a two-hitter, Xander Bogaerts hit a solo home run, Rafael Devers added an RBI double and the Boston Red Sox beat the Houston Astros 5-1 in the rubber match of their three-game series. It marked the first complete game by a Red Sox pitcher since Chris Sale on June 5, 2019, at Kansas City. It was the first at Fenway Park since Rick Porcello against the New York Yankees on Aug. 3, 2018. Pivetta finished with eight strikeouts and didn’t issue a walk. Houston’s Luis Garcia (3-2) lasted four innings, allowing five hits and five runs including three earned.