Raise makes Ohio State’s Day one of highest-paid coaches

By MITCH STACY

AP Sports Writer

Ohio State plans to hike Ryan Day’s annual salary to $9.5 million as part of a two-year contract extension that will put him among the nation’s highest-paid college football coaches. Day’s raise makes him the latest coach to crack $9 million per year, putting him in company with Alabama’s Nick Saban and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney and in line with recent megadeals given to Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and LSU’s Brian Kelly. In three seasons, Day has led the Buckeyes to a 34-4 record, including 23-1 in the Big Ten.